Middletown Motorcycle Mania Raises Money for the Town’s Youth Programs

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Motorcycle season is in full swing and on Wednesday, August 9, people flooded the streets for Middletown Motorcycle Mania, one of Connecticut’s biggest events of its kind.

At the 12th annual event, people from all ages — even pets — came out for good food, entertainment and bike competitions.

“There are probably 15 to 20,000 people down here right now enjoying themselves, enjoying the summer enjoying downtown,” said Dan Drew (D), the Mayor of Middletown.

“This is a massive crowd,” said Attorney John Haymond of The Haymond Law Firm. “I can tell you I’ve been here for a number of years and tonight the crowd exceeds anything I’ve ever seen.”

While Midddletown Motorcycle Mania is all about fun, the goal is to raise money for a worthy cause.

“The purpose of this is to fundraise for the Middletown Mentor program, the Park and Rec program and the Youth Workforce program,” explained Rich Greco, Chairman of the event.

“We bring people from all over Connecticut and they contribute to making our community better and we really appreciate it,” Drew said.

Middletown Motorcycle Mania is supported by major sponsors like The Haymond Law Firm.

“There are a number of businesses involved,” Drew explained. “Mr. Haymond and his firm have been involved in this event for many years and we really appreciate their support.”

“We couldn’t do it without them,” Greco said.

“I really am so very proud to be a sponsor of this particular event,” Haymond said. “It’s the single largest one night event in the northeast. It’s kind of nice that it’s taking place here in Connecticut.

