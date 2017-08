MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A local police dog is a whole lot safer on Friday evening, thanks to a donation from a charity.

Middletown Police Department’s K-9 Officer “Koda” is set to receive a bulletproof vest from the non-profit “Vested Interest for K-9’s.”

It’s actually being gifted to Koda through a donation from a Greenwich teen.

Bulletproof vests for dogs cost about $2,000.

Koda’s handler is Officer Michael Bloom. They graduated from the State Police K9 Academy last December.