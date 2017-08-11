New Haven Food Crawl Fundraiser

(WTNH) – The Shops at Yale and the Robin I. Kroogman New Haven Animal Shelter are teaming up for an Appetizer & Dessert Crawl Fundraiser on Sunday, August 20, showcasing New Haven’s diverse culinary offerings, while raising money for an important community service. A dog adoption with the Robin I. Kroogman New Haven Animal Shelter is also scheduled for Sunday, August 20.

During the Appetizer & Dessert Crawl, guests will enjoy generously portioned appetizer and dessert samples from 12 popular restaurants and eateries at The Shops at Yale from 1:00 – 4:00pm for just $20. More information can be found here.

Chapel Street Historic District

-Claire’s Corner Copia – Spinach & tomato quesadilla triangles

-Harvest Wine Bar & Restaurant – Brussel sprout salad

-B Natural Café – Affogato-espresso dessert

-Pacifico – Shrimp ceviche

-Oaxaca Kitchen – Chicken nachos

-Midpoint Istanbul – Mixed tapas

-Willoughby’s Coffee and Tea – Dog shaped cookies

Broadway District

-Ashley’s Ice Cream – One small cup or cone of ice cream with one free topping

-Tomatillo Taco Joint – Guacamole and chips

-Maison Mathis – Mini waffles with assorted toppings

-Thali Too – Alu bonda (deep fried savory snack)

-Tarry Lodge – Assorted bruschetta