Norwalk man arrested for involvement in overdose

Derrick Wiggins

NORWALK, Conn. (WYNH) – A person of interest was arrested Friday after overdose incident in Norwalk last month.

On July 22, Norwalk Police responded to a drug overdose at the Garden Park Motel, at 351 Westport Avenue. The male victim was transported to the Norwalk Hospital.

Through investigation of the incident, Norwalk detectives identified a person of interest, 43-year-old Derrick Wiggins.

Detectives worked with the Special Services Division, who subsequently arrested Wiggins on narcotics charges. An arrest warrant was issued charging him for his involvement with the overdose.

Wiggins was arrested on August 11th on Southview Street in Waterbury for Assault and Sale of Narcotics.

