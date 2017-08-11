Pet of the Week: Trixie

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is an affectionate Jack Russell Terrier named Trixie.

This sweet girl is very calm and compact but also friendly and affectionate!

For more information on Trixie, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

You can also attend a mini adoption event at the PetCo in Hamden on Saturday August 12th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

