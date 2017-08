WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Watertown need your help finding a wanted man and woman.

They say 27-year-old Erica Saucier stole a purse from a cart at Stop & Shop last week.

She and 36-year-old Christopher Main were later caught on camera using the victim’s credit cards.

Both were last known to live on Oak Street in Thomaston.

If you know where they are, call police.