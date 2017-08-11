Police: Men use van to steal ATM out of Middlefield restaurant

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the suspects who stole an ATM machine from a restaurant in Middlefield on Wednesday morning.

Police say at around 2:36 a.m., troopers responded to Guida’s Restaurant for a reported burglary alarm. Upon arrival, they discovered that the front door had been broken off the hinges and that the wall next to the door was damaged.

Once inside the restaurant, police learned that the ATM machine had been stolen.

Surveillance video from the scene showed a 1995 – 2002 GMC Savana Van, with the stolen Pennsylvania registration plate YSG7232, driving up to the front door. Two white males, dressed in black clothing and wearing black masks, are then seen exiting the van.

The suspects then wrapped a chain around the handle of the front door before the driver of the van accelerated and pulled the door off of the building. Next, the two men wrapped the chain around the ATM machine, and the driver again accelerated the van, this time pulling the ATM machine out of the restaurant. The suspects put the ATM machine in the van before fleeing the scene.

It’s unclear how much money was stolen from inside the ATM.

The burglary remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact state police at 860-399-2100.