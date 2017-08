(WTNH) — Two police officers are recovering after being injured during a traffic stop on Friday afternoon.

One of those officers was dragged by the man they tried pulling over, according to the New Britain Herald.

On Friday, police have arrested 33-year-old Pedro Maldonado of Bristol.

As officers approached, police say Maldonado pulled away, dragging one of the officers for a short distance.

Police say he caused an accident as he drove off, but was caught nearby after getting stuck in traffic.