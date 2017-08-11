Precautionary boil water advisory cancelled for Coventry

Related Coverage Coventry residents advised to boil water after water main break

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — The precautionary boil water advisory has been cancelled for the Pilgrim Hills Water System in the town of Coventry.

The Pilgrim Hills public water system in Coventry serves customers on Grant Hill Road, Mill Race Drive, Appian Way, Wolf Hill Road, Carnic Alps Road, MaryAnn Drive, Mark Drive, Alice Drive, Mark Road and Harriet Drive, according to officials.

On Friday, lab results confirmed that the water is now safe to drink since the water quality is not affected by the low pressure situation from Thursday. Due to the lab results, the precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted, officials say.

Connecticut Water says they collected water samples on Thursday after their water main was repaired and the full system pressure was restored. They say the samples were tested in a state-certified laboratory and the lab has confirmed the water is safe to drink. Connecticut Water said, “There is no longer any need to take any precautions before you use your tap water.”

The company says if you have any questions, you’re encouraged to call their customer service staff at 1-800-286-5700.