Precautionary boil water advisory cancelled for Coventry

By Published:
Dripping tap

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — The precautionary boil water advisory has been cancelled for the Pilgrim Hills Water System in the town of Coventry.

The Pilgrim Hills public water system in Coventry serves customers on Grant Hill Road, Mill Race Drive, Appian Way, Wolf Hill Road, Carnic Alps Road, MaryAnn Drive, Mark Drive, Alice Drive, Mark Road and Harriet Drive, according to officials.

Related Content: Coventry residents advised to boil water after water main break

On Friday, lab results confirmed that the water is now safe to drink since the water quality is not affected by the low pressure situation from Thursday. Due to the lab results, the precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted, officials say.

Connecticut Water says they collected water samples on Thursday after their water main was repaired and the full system pressure was restored. They say the samples were tested in a state-certified laboratory and the lab has confirmed the water is safe to drink. Connecticut Water said, “There is no longer any need to take any precautions before you use your tap water.”

The company says if you have any questions, you’re encouraged to call their customer service staff at 1-800-286-5700.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s