Southington Police searching for second suspect in attempted armed robbery

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington Police are searching for a second suspect in connection to an attempted armed robbery from April.

At 1:00 a.m. on April 23, Southington police were dispatched to Exxon Gas Station located at 682 Queen Street in response to an attempted armed robbery. Police say a black male entered the gas station and after receiving his order of gas and cigarettes, demanded money from the cash register. The clerk refused and the suspect gestured to indicate that he was carrying a gun. Another vehicle pulled into the gas pump area, and the suspect exited the store, followed by the clerk.

The clerk observed that the suspect got into a white Nissan Altima that was parked in front of the pumps. There was a black female attempting to put gas into the Nissan and she got into the passenger side of the Nissan before the pair of suspects fled the scene traveling south on Queen Street. A short time later, the Connecticut State Police found the Nissan abandoned in Hartford. Southington police detectives responded and took custody of the vehicle.

On Thursday, August 10, 36-year-old Dallas Bailey of Hartford was presented at the Bristol Superior Court and was served with an active arrest warrant charging him with Attempt to Commit Robbery in the first degree and Threatening in the first degree. Bailey was processed and detained on a $250,000.00 court set bond.

Bailey was developed as the male suspect in this case, while the female involved has yet to be identified. She is described as a black female in her early twenties, approximately 5’3″-5’5″ tall, approximately 100-110 lbs., “petite,” and had short, dark-colored hair. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a dark blue sweatshirt with light blue jeans, and a dark blue or black hat.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are encouraged to contact Detective Lopa at 860-378-1644 or at jlopa@southingtonpolice.org.