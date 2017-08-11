State budget stalemate leads to East Haven spending freeze

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Mayor Joseph Maturo, Jr. enacted a spending freeze in East Haven this week, citing uncertainty from the ongoing state budget stalemate. He instituted a purchasing and overtime freeze, effective immediately.

The spending freeze means all non-emergency purchase orders and overtime will need direct and prior authorization from the Mayor’s office. This will not apply to utility bills, fuel or lease payments.

In late June, the State suspended grant funding to municipalities, including East Haven, across Connecticut. Maturo expressed concern about future funding gaps and said he would do whatever it took to balance the town budget.

Meanwhile, Governor Dannel Malloy and Connecticut Conference of Municipalities (CCM) leadership are speaking with the media at the State Capitol in Hartford on Friday. The Connecticut Conference of Small Towns (COST), a nonpartisan organization focused on the interests of Connecticut’s smaller communities, is joining them.