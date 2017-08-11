State park swim area stays closed due to toxic algae blooms

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials say the swim area at Kettletown State Park will remain closed for the weekend because of the presence of blue-green algae blooms in the water.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says all other state park beaches will be open based on test results from Friday.

Department officials have said toxic algae blooms, also known as cyanobacteria, started developing at Kettletown in Southbury park last week. The rest of the park is still open.

Swim areas at Gardner Lake in Salem and Gay City in Hebron have been reopened after being closed last Friday because of conventional bacteria levels.

