Suspect sought in Mansfield armed robbery

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– State Police are looking for the suspect who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in Mansfield Thursday night.

Police say at around 9:23 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a robbery in the area of Fern Road and Scrotton Road. The victim told police that he was approached by an armed man who was wearing a mask and demanded money.

A struggle then ensued but the suspect was able to take the money and run. He was last seen fleeing on foot towards Scrotton Road before he got into a vehicle.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to contact detectives at 860-896-3233.