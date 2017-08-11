Thousands of people expected to attend the 60th annual Mystic Outdoor Art Festival this weekend

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 80,000 people are expected to descend on downtown Mystic this weekend.

Art lovers and sightseers alike will be able to enjoy the 60th annual Mystic Art Outdoor Festival.

More than 230 artists from all corners of the United States will bring more than 100,000 works of art to the juried show stretching two miles through the downtown area.

Many volunteers help out with the festival including members of the Mystic Garden Club who were sprucing up the boxes on Friday.

“Yeah this is a biggie. It’s been a tradition for a long time and it brings a lot of people to town. In fact, this week I’ve noticed it’s been increased. Maybe they’re anticipating coming this weekend, but it’s all good,” said Ellen Dieckerhoff of the Mystic Garden Club.

There will even be a Children’s Art Park set  up right along the Mystic River.

The festival goes from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

