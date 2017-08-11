Vehicle collision incident leads to two arrests and one fatal

Related Coverage Ex-police officer charged in 2016 crash that killed woman

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A vehicle collision in Danbury has led to two arrests and one person dead.

On Thursday December 1, Danbury police officer, Jamie Hodge, who was working a roadside construction assignment, recognized a reported stolen motor vehicle and followed the vehicle down Mountainville Road.

Police say Ricardo S. Andre was operating a 1997 Ford Explorer, with Tiffany M. Fitzgerald in the front passenger seat, when approaching the intersection of Mountain Road.

As Andre was attempting a left curve, the right side tires left the paved roadway and entered into the shoulder area. The Ford Explorer continued west on Mountainville in the shoulder striking several fixed objects. The vehicle then crossed into several paved residential driveways where it struck a wooden fence and commenced into a rollover sequence. The Ford Explorer came to an uncontrolled stop on its wheels partially on the paved driveway to 13 Mountainville Road.

Fitzgerald was ejected from the Ford Explorer, suffering serious injuries. She later died as a result of her injuries.

At the request of the Danbury State’s Attorney’s Office, the Connecticut State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad investigated the collision.

Following the investigation, Hodge and Andre were arrested for their involvement in the collision sequence and/or the events prior.

On August 4th, Hodge was charged by the for reckless driving. A court bond of $2500.00 was assigned. Hodge was then released on a surety bond. He is due in Waterbury Superior Court on August 22.

Andre was arrested on August 10th for operating a motor vehicle when license is refused/suspended/revoked, operating under the influence, first degree manslaughter, and reckless endangerment. A court set bond of $750,000.00 was assigned. He was unable to post bond.