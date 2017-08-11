Wolcott Police seek to identify burglary suspect

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH)– Wolcott Police are asking for the public’s help Friday in identifying a man who may be involved in several burglaries throughout town.

Police say within the past few weeks, officers have received several complaints of burglaries and larcenies that have occurred during the day and night. Police say among items that were stolen were backpack blowers, car and truck batteries, car wheels, a car itself and scrap metal from the town’s recycle center.

A surveillance video from the recycle center showed the suspect, in that particular theft, as well as the vehicle that he and his accomplice fled in. Police released several of those surveillance photos in an effort to identify the man.

Police describe the suspect as a middle aged white male, who was wearing slippers. His getaway vehicle appears to be an older dark blue or black Ford Explorer.

Police say it’s unknown if the suspects are involved in all of the thefts throughout town.

Anyone with information on the suspect or that SUV,is urged to contact Wolcott detectives at 203-879-1414.

The incident remains under investigation.

