Woman hits 2 cars while driving wrong-way on I-84 in Hartford

By Published:
Theresa Brownell (State Police)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- A Colchester woman was arrested on D.U.I. charges after hitting two cars while driving the wrong way on I-84 in Hartford, Thursday night.

Police say just before 10 p.m., troopers responded to I-84 westbound in the area of exit 44, to the report of a wrong way driver. While en-route to the scene, troopers learned the driver had hit a Subaru and a Ford before coming to a final rest in the left lane.

Troopers located the driver, later identified as 45-year-old Theresa Brownell, and suspected that she was under the influence. Brownell then failed a standardized field sobriety test and was arrested. She was charged with evading responsibility, driving the wrong way, operating under the influence of drugs/ alcohol and reckless endangerment. She was not hurt in the crash.

The driver of the Ford and her passenger were also not injured and were able to drive away from the scene. The driver of the Subaru and his two passengers were taken to UConn Medical Center for treatment of possible minor injuries.

Brownell was held on $5,000 bond and will appear in court on August 31st.

