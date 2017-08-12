8 people displaced by fire in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Eight people have been displaced and are being relocated by the American Red Cross after a fire in Norwalk on Saturday.

Norwalk firefighters say they responded to a structure fire around 12:15 p.m. on Fair Street. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke pouring out of the second floor windows of the two story home.

According to police, an initial report from a bystander was that he could hear someone inside banging on the window of the second floor, however that report turned out to be wrong.

Prior to the fire department arriving, they say that bystander escorted the first floor occupant out of the home.

Firefighters searched the home as hose lines were being advanced and found two people in a basement apartment.

First responders say they were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

Officials say the structure that the fire was in was unfit for occupancy, but the cause of the fire is under investigation.