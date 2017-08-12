Annual Bluefish 5k in Clinton marks 20 years

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Saturday marked 20 years for the annual Bluefish 5k in Clinton.

That race kicked off on Saturday morning.

The event raises money for the Clinton Chamber of Commerce and Shoreline Community Women.

“The Shoreline Community Women raises money that we distribute amongst local charities. We help out with things in town such as the library, fire department and the ambulance division,” said Jessica Robison of Shoreline Community Women.

The event also raises money for various art programs as well as scholarships, which are given to high school seniors in the area.