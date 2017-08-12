Bristol Police arrest shooting suspect

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrest a man in connection to a July 2016 shooting Friday night.

According to police, 28-year-old Keith Gainey of Bristol was arrested Friday night in connection with a shooting that happened on Davis Drive on July 11, 2016. They say the victim of the shooting survived several gunshot wounds.

Police say, detectives observed Gainey in a vehicle on Pine Street at 9:00 p.m Friday evening. They say the detectives stopped the vehicle and effected an arrest of Gainey without incident.

Authorities say Gainey was charged with many charges including, criminal attempt at murder, assault and reckless endangerment. They say these charges come as a result of an arrest warrant being secured for him.

Officials say he was held on a $750,000 bond pending a court appearance on Monday, August 14th, at the Superior Court in Bristol.