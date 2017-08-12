Bristol Police arrest shooting suspect

By Published:
Keith Gainey Mug Shot Courtesy of the Bristol Police Department.

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrest a man in connection to a July 2016 shooting Friday night.

According to police, 28-year-old Keith Gainey of Bristol was arrested Friday night in connection with a shooting that happened on Davis Drive on July 11, 2016. They say the victim of the shooting survived several gunshot wounds.

Police say, detectives observed Gainey in a vehicle on Pine Street at 9:00 p.m Friday evening. They say the detectives stopped the vehicle and effected an arrest of Gainey without incident.

Authorities say Gainey was charged with many charges including, criminal attempt at murder, assault and reckless endangerment. They say these charges come as a result of an arrest warrant being secured for him.

Officials say he was held on a $750,000 bond pending a court appearance on Monday, August 14th, at the Superior Court in Bristol.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s