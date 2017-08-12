CT Water Company advises customers about stolen company vehicle

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Water Company is advising their customers about a company vehicle that was stolen and not yet been recovered.

Daniel Meaney, Director of Corporate Communications for Connecticut Water Company, says that a white 2009 Nissan Versa, with CT License Plate Number 9766CX was stolen from Windsor Locks late into the first week of August. He also says the vehicle was marked with the company’s logo on the passenger and driver doors.

Meaney is asking that anyone who may spot this vehicle notify the police. He also says that while the investigation continues for Connecticut Water customers to be vigilant before letting anybody claiming to be a representative of the company into their home. He says that Connecticut Water employees always have their photo IDs on them and will show them if asked.

If customers are suspicious of someone claiming to be with the company, they can call Connecticut Water’s 24 hour customer service line at 1-800-286-5700 to verify their identity, as well as reporting any suspicious activity to the police. Customers who schedule appointments with the company can also confirm the identity of the employee by having a photo of them sent via email.

Below is a photo of a Nissan Versa similar to the car that was stolen.

