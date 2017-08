OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police tweeted at approximately 3:54 that Exit 71 on I-95 SB in Old Lyme is closed due to a car vs motorcycle accident.

#CTtraffic: I95 sb x71 Old Lyme closed for car vs motorcycle crash w/injury. Traffic being taken off x71. Reduce speed approaching area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 12, 2017

Police stated that traffic is being taken off Exit 71 and to reduce speed approaching the area. There is no word on extent of injuries.

