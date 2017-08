OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police tweeted shortly after 5:30 in the afternoon of August 12th that Exit 71 on I-95 SB in Old Lyme has been reopened following a car vs motorcycle accident.

#CTtraffic: I95 sb x71 Old Lyme OPEN following car vs motorcycle crash w/injury. https://t.co/nnUF97lwkf — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 12, 2017

Exit 71 in Old Lyme had been closed since about 3 PM on Saturday following the accident. There is no word on extent of injuries.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.