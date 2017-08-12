Fairfield American Little League Team secures spot to Little League World Series in Williamsport

(WTNH) — The Fairfield American Little League Team is heading to Williamsport, Penn., to play in the Little League World Series.

Fairfield American defeated Maine 10-0 in the New England Regional Championships on Saturday afternoon in Bristol.

Ethan Righter was the winning pitcher, striking out nine batters. Matthew Vivona led the team in hits with three.

The Little League World Series will take place from August 17 through August 27. For more information, you can click here.

