Fairfield American Little League Team secures spot to Little League World Series in Williamsport

(WTNH) — The Fairfield American Little League Team is heading to Williamsport, Penn., to play in the Little League World Series.

Fairfield American defeated Maine 10-0 in the New England Regional Championships on Saturday afternoon in Bristol.

Heading to Bristol for #FairfieldAmerican game w/ Maine in #NewEngland Reg Champ. Winner goes to #LittleLeagueWorldSeries in Williamsport — WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) August 12, 2017

Ethan Righter was the winning pitcher, striking out nine batters. Matthew Vivona led the team in hits with three.

#FairfieldAmerican wins the New England Regional 10=0 over Maine. Williamsport here they come #LLWS representing CT pic.twitter.com/6HvNmrTetf — WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) August 12, 2017

The Little League World Series will take place from August 17 through August 27. For more information, you can click here.