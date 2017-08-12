Four people in serious condition after car accident in Hartford

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people are in serious condition after a car accident in Hartford on Saturday morning.

Police say around 9:15 a.m. they were called to the area of Brookfield Street and Nilan Street for a report of a serious motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles.

When officers arrived, they found multiple people trapped inside of both vehicles, all suffering from serious injuries.

Hartford Fire Department was called to help extricate the individuals who were trapped.

According to police, four people were transported by ambulance to Hartford Hospital for treatment. Officers say those four people were listed in serious, but stable condition.

Officers continue to investigate the accident, however they believe that intoxicated driving may have played a contributing factor.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s