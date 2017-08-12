Four people in serious condition after car accident in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people are in serious condition after a car accident in Hartford on Saturday morning.

Police say around 9:15 a.m. they were called to the area of Brookfield Street and Nilan Street for a report of a serious motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles.

When officers arrived, they found multiple people trapped inside of both vehicles, all suffering from serious injuries.

Hartford Fire Department was called to help extricate the individuals who were trapped.

According to police, four people were transported by ambulance to Hartford Hospital for treatment. Officers say those four people were listed in serious, but stable condition.

Officers continue to investigate the accident, however they believe that intoxicated driving may have played a contributing factor.