LifeStar responds to motorcycle accident in Ellington

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — LifeStar is on the scene of a motorcycle accident in Ellington on Saturday morning.

Connecticut DOT says Route 286 is closed near Maple Street due to a vehicle versus motorcycle accident. The area of Route 286 that is closed is in the Main Street area.

Police tells News 8 that one person has injuries and LifeStar is on the scene, but they did not elaborate on the extent of those injuries. First responders have not released the identities of the people involved in the accident.

Officials expect the area to be closed for about six hours or less.

News 8 will update this story as details become available. 

