Manchester Fire Department battle late night fire

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters battles late night structure fire in Manchester Friday evening.

According to officials, Manchester Police were originally dispatched to Extreme Audio on Broad Street after a burglar alarm was activated inside. However, they say when police first arrived officers reported a fire in the building.

Members on scene of a structure fire at 277 Broad St — Manchester CT FF’s (@Local1579) August 12, 2017

Officials say when the Fire Department arrived at approximately 10:33 p.m., they encountered heavy smoke pouring from the roof line on all four sides. They say flames were visible through the windows of a garage door in the rear area of the store.

Authorities say firefighters conducted a search and verified that no one was inside the building. They say the buildings adjacent to the scene were protected and did not suffer any damage.

However, officials say, the commercial building sustained extensive fire damage in the vehicle service area in the rear of the building. They say the showroom area in the front of the building suffered only smoke damage.

Fire Officials say crews remain on scene to assist with the fire investigation and at this time the business will remain closed until extensive repairs can be made. They say the local Fire Marshal is conducting an investigation to find the origin and cause.