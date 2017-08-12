New Milford Police identify 3 people involved in plane crash

This plane crashed in a field in New Milford Friday morning, killing one person and injuring two others (Photo: WABC-TV)

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified the three individuals involved in Friday’s plane crash.

According to authorities, an investigation revealed that the plane was being flown by a juvenile female student pilot and crashed north of the grass runway of the Candlelight Farms Airport. They say the student pilot was trapped within the airplane and critically injured.

Police say the student pilot was extricated from the plane by the New Milford Fire Department and flown by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital for definitive care.

Authorities say, the co-pilot and flight instructor employed by Arrow Aviation, 57-year-old Anthony J. Morasco of New Milford, was killed in the crash and presumed dead at the scene by EMS personnel. They say the rear seat passenger, 44-year-old Peter Jellen of New York, was seriously injured, but able to walk out of the wreckage to a home nearby where he summoned help.

According to officials the plane is owned by Arrow Aviation LLC of Danbury. They say the plane is registered as a 1974 fixed wing, single engine CESSNA, with a tail No. N1727V.

New Milford Police say the Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board and the Connecticut Airport Authority have all been notified. They say the scene has been secured awaiting the arrival of the NTSB Investigative personnel.

