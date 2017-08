HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Fire officials say at least four people were taken to hospitals following a collision involving a shuttle bus in Hartford.

Capt. Raul Ortiz tells The Hartford Courant (http://cour.at/2vOP9ku ) the bus hit another vehicle just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday. A third car was rear-ended as a result of the crash.

Three people were extricated from the vehicles. The victims’ conditions weren’t immediately known.