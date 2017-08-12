One severely injured in Ellington motorcycle accident

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is in the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Ellington on Saturday morning.

Connecticut State Police report that a car and a motorcycle collided on Main Street in Ellington. The motorcycle hit the car on its front passenger side, and the driver of the motorcycle was thrown from the vehicle and landed on the roadway, causing serious head injuries.

The driver of the car was identified as Mary Lusso, 66, of Ellington, and was said to be driving with a two year old child in the rear seat of the car. Lusso and the child did not suffer any injuries. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as John Haire, 46 of Tolland. Haire is said to have life threatening injuries and was flown by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital.

The Main Street area of Route 286 was closed for a time due to the accident.

 

News 8 will update this story as details become available. 

