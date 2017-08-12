Stamford Fire Department extinguishes morning excavator blaze

Published:
(Image: Stamford Fire Department)

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Stamford Fire Department PIO tweeted that crews extinguished an excavation fire at a construction site on Saturday morning.

Stamford Fire tweeted just after noon on Saturday that fire crews responded in the morning to an excavator fire at the new Home Depot site at 1987 West Main Street.

The account then sent two more tweets with videos of crews working to put out the flaming construction equipment. According to the tweets, foam was used to quickly extinguish the fire.

There is no word yet on cause or injuries.

