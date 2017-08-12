UConn women’s basketball team heads to Italy for exhibitions

By Published:
Former and current Connecticut basketball players gather for a team photograph at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Storrs, Conn. UConn won their 100th straight game. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team is off on a 10-day tour of Italy.

The Huskies will play exhibition games in Rome, Florence, Trieste and Venice.

It will be the first time UConn has played since the last-second overtime loss to Mississippi State in the Final Four, which ended the team’s record 111-game winning streak.

The trip is being funded through private donations.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma says he hopes the experience will be both educational and help the team bond.

The Huskies’ roster includes four freshmen and two players, Azura Stevens and Batouly Camara, who sat out last season after transferring into the program from Duke and Kentucky, respectively.

NCAA rules allow teams to take a trip overseas once every four years. This will be the Huskies fifth European trip since 1995.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s