Capitol Report: Mark Pazniokas joins the panel to discuss state budget negotiations

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut continues to operate without a state budget in place. Now, even political leaders are unsure exactly when a deal will be reached.

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to predict anymore seeing that I’ve missed four of my last five deadlines,” said Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz. “The only thing I had right was the SEBAC, so I’m going to stop predicting and just be hopeful.”

Mark Pazniokas from the Connecticut Mirror joined the panel to discus the status of a state budget.