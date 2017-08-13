Capitol Report: Sen. Franken showcases comedy and well wishes to Mayor Boughton

By Published: Updated:
Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton (File).

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Minnesota Senator Al Franken showed his sense of humor, taking his shtick to late night television in response to President Trump’s tweeting.

The panel also wanted to give a Capitol Report shout out to Danbury mayor and potential Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Boughton. Boughton is recovering from surgery that removed a benign cyst from his brain that was the size of a lemon.

Related Content: Danbury Mayor released from hospital following surgery

Boughton had the operation on Tuesday in Pittsburgh and is heading home.

