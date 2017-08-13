Capitol Report: Senator Blumenthal and President Trump have heated online exchange

Related Coverage President Trump tweets insults at Connecticut senator

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In case you missed it, Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal and President Donald Trump had a heated exchanged on Twitter last week.

The war of words began with comments from Sen. Blumenthal, who said,

The Russia investigation, the empanelment of the grand jury show that Bob Mueller is pursuing this potential wrongdoing by the Russians, the attack on our democracy, seriously and diligently…”

President Trump then unleashed a series of tweets directed at Sen. Blumenthal, attacking his military service record.