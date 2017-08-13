Capitol Report: Women’s rights activists criticize Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee

Related Coverage Women’s health care bill falls short in House

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Women’s rights activists in Connecticut are taking aim at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

The recent criticism comes after the committee says it would in fact support anti-abortion candidates.

Related Content: Women’s health care bill falls short in House

That’s not going over well for some.

The DCCC is certainly marketing off the women’s march and the energy that came from that event,” stated Jillian Gilcrest, co-organizer of Women’s March Connecticut. “If you visit their webpage, the entire landing page is an image from that day. But if they want to engage women who came out and became engaged before and since the women’s march, then they need to stand with us and not against us. And their most recent position most certainly stands against us.”