I-91 north in Enfield reopens after car crash, fire

By Published: Updated:

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 north in Enfield has reopened Sunday morning after a one car accident and car fire.

State Police say I-91 northbound, exit 49 in Enfield has reopened after a one car crash and car fire that caused a minor injury.

Earlier this morning at around 6:47 a.m., State Police reported that I-91 northbound was temporarily closed due to the accident

Connecticut’s Department of Transportation later reported that the left and center lanes were closed on I-91 northbound near exit 49.

There are no word on how many occupants were in the vehicle and how many are injured.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates. 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s