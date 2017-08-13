Five teens arrested after theft leads to stolen vehicle pursuit

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Five teenagers are facing charges after Trumbull Police say a theft led them on a high-speed pursuit.

According to police, an employee at the Westfield Trumbull Mall reported her bag was stolen from her when a teen male allegedly reached into her vehicle and took the bag. The victim says the teen then ran into a waiting SUV. The vehicle then fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

An off-duty police officer noticed the speeding vehicle and notified police.

Related Content: 3 arrests made after burglary, police chase in Southbury

Police chased the vehicle through several streets and on both directions of Route 25 before finally stopping the SUV.

Police arrested four juveniles, who were all from Waterbury, and 18-year-old Johnny Aspiliare of Hartford.

Aspiliare is facing charges of Larceny in the 1st Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery and Interfering with an Officer. He was held on a $10,000 bond and will appear in court on Aug. 21st.

Related Content: 16-year-old arrested after high speed pursuit

All of the juveniles were charged with the same charges as Aspiliare. One of the juveniles, identified as a 15-year-old, was also charged with Reckless Operation, Engaging in Pursuit, and a number of other motor vehicle-related charges. They will appear in court on Aug. 21st.