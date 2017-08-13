Hartford man arrested in connection to July 4th homicide

Related Coverage Police investigate fatal shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police arrested a man on Friday in connection to a homicide that happened on July 4th.

On July 4th, police responded to Wadsworth Street for the report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they say they located 25-year-old Victor Millan lying in the road suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.

Authorities say EMS and Hartford Fire responded to treat him, however Milan was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, during the investigation, detectives located and reviewed surveillance footage that captured the entire incident. From there, they say they were able to identify and interview several witnesses who were seen in the video.

Officials say as a result of the interviews, an arrest warrant was made for 26-year-old, William Coleman of Hartford. They say the warrant charged Coleman with many charges including murder, conspiracy murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

On Friday August 11, police say Coleman was located at his residence at 1:00 p.m. and taken into custody by Major Crimes detectives without incident.

Coleman is currently being held until his arraignment, which is scheduled for Aug. 14. He is also being held on a judge set bond of $1.5 million dollars.