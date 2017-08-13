Hundreds protest proposed removal of Confederate monument in Texas

(WTNH) — In Texas, hundreds of people filled Travis Park Saturday afternoon for competing protests surrounding the proposed removal of a confederate monument in the downtown park.

The Texas Freedom Force organized a demonstration against the removal of the monument while the SATX4 held a counter-protest.

Police separated the two groups to minimize clashes. However, both sides participated in organized chants.

According to the request, the monument of a confederate soldier would be moved to a location where it can be used in an educational context.

If the request moves forward, the location will be decided by a committee made up of community members and three city departments.

