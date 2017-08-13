Lean summer smoothies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Simple. Leaner. Cleaner. Founder of LynFit Nutrition, Lisa Lynn, stopped by our kitchen to share summer smoothie recipes that wont hurt your diet.

Why are some smoothies bad for weight loss and how do they hurt our health?

Most smoothies are too high in carbs and sugars so they are actually partly to blame for the belly fat aka muffin top hanging over your pants that makes it easier to gain weight and harder to lose weight.. even children are beginning to show signs of diabetes at earlier ages – and prevention is the cure.

Excess sugar causes:

severe dips in blood sugar that affect energy

cravings and hunger that can spiral out of control

affect mood and cause depression

What should we avoid when making smoothies ?

using more than 1.2 cup of fruit, juice milks

vegan sources of sources of protein that aren’t pure enough and have hidden sugars and fats in addition to unrecognizable ingredients

Here is a simple- easy to make LEANER & CLEANER Smoothie recipe everyone loves!

This specific smoothie recipe is low sugar & carb, and low fat. Most importantly it contains all of the amino acids our bodies need to stay healthy (they also help tighten skin) and these specific amino acids also nourish our brains. which helps us focus.

Sugar Free- DAIRY FREE- GLUTEN FREE Salted Caramel (THE FREEDOM SMOOTHIE) —

The recipe-Simply Mix together in a shaker cup or blender

1 to 2 scoops Pure Egg white Protein Vanilla (you can also add 1 Complete Whey protein chocolate) 1/2 cup of black coffee — Sub water instead if you don’t like coffee Handful of ice Blend and DRINK!!!!!

Things to remember:

avoid using too much fruit (stick to 1/2 cup which is what a servings is) juice or any type of milk.

the #1 goal is to feed your muscles (they are youth Metabolic engines), but starve the fat so it leaves.