Motorcycle ride and fundraiser held for East Haven man with cancer

WTNH.com staff Published: Updated:

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) —  An event happened on Sunday in Branford to raise money for an East Haven man who is battling cancer.

Steven Fernicola had a tumor removed from his brain that doctors later discovered was cancer possibly in its third or fourth stage.

He is unable to work and support his family because of the diagnosis.

On Sunday, a motorcycle ride and fundraiser was held in his honor.

“He’s doing okay. His spirit are high and that’s why we have this bike thing going on and the fundraiser so that when he sees people who actually care about him to raise his spirits up a little more,” explained Fernicola’s brother, Robert.

Steven has a wife and two young kids. His family and friends are hoping to raise $25,000.

