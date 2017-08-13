Norwalk firefighters battle structure fire, 5 people relocated

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents of a two-family home in Norwalk were relocated after a structure fire Sunday morning.

According to the Norwalk Fire Department, firefighters responded to a structure fire just after 1:00 a.m., on Flax Hill Road. They say the building is a three-story, two-family home and all occupants were out of the building when crews arrived.

Fire Officials say when firefighters arrived there was heavy fire burning to the rear of the second floor apartment. They say the fire destroyed a kitchen and bath/laundry area of the apartment. Officials say the rest of the apartment and the third floor sustained high heat and smoke damage.

Authorities say the American Red Cross relocated a mother and 7-year-old child from the second floor apartment. They also relocated three adults from the first floor apartment of the building.

Officials say Deputy Fire Marshal Kirk McDonald is looking into the cause of this fire.