One person in hospital after shooting in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven Police are investigating a shooting on Sunday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital.

According to police, the shooting took place just after 2 p.m. on Ridge Court West near Meloy Road. A victim was found at a local hospital with several gunshot wounds.

It is not known if police have any suspects at this time.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

It is not known if this shooting is related to a reported incident involving a handgun in the area of Campbell Avenue and Captain Thomas Boulevard

