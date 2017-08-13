I-95 Northbound reopens following multi-vehicle crash

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two exits on Interstate 95 Northbound in Clinton were closed late afternoon Sunday following a crash.

According to State Police, exits 62 and 63 of I-95 N were closed for a short time after a multi-vehicle accident.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation released a tweet saying the accident had been cleared just before 4:30 p.m.

Cleared: Motor Vehicle Accident – CLINTON #I95 North 0.47 miles before Exit 63 (RTE 81) at 8/13/2017 4:21:02 PM — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) August 13, 2017

There have not been any reported injuries at this time.