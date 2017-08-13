Injuries reported after plane crashes in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A single-engine plane has crashed in Salisbury early Sunday evening.

According to police, a plane crashed just before 5 p.m. on Sunday after it took off from Great Barrington, Mass.

Officials say emergency medical services and fire crews have been dispatched to the scene. At least one person reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Police say two people were inside of the plane when it crashed.

