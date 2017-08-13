Rally held in Oregon to speak out against white supremacy

(WTNH) — In Oregon, demonstrators used their voices to condemn the violence in Charlottesville, VA.

The NAACP held a rally at the convention center near the Martin Luther King, Jr. statue Saturday afternoon.

Related Content: Man charged with murder for allegedly plowing into crowd in Charlottesville following white nationalist rally

The group gathered to speak out against white supremacy.

Solidarity gatherings were also held at the Hillsboro Civic Center and the Pioneer Courthouse Square.

Related Content: Hundreds protest proposed removal of Confederate monument in Texas