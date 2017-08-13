Resolving conflict respectfully

Related Coverage Tips for avoiding workplace conflicts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – People do not always agree, but that doesn’t have to necessarily be a bad thing. On Sunday morning, Dr. Wally Hauck, Certified Speaking Professional and author, stopped by our studio to talk about ways to resolve conflict while remaining respectful.

Dr. Hauck shares three key techniques in the video above:

How to always be respectful and yet assertive and to get what you want even in a conflict

How to protect relationships even during a heated conflict

How to create cooperation even in a conflict

For more than 20 years, Dr. Hauck has worked with hundreds of organizations, hundreds of leaders, and thousands of employees to optimize engagement and customer experience and achieve significant improvements.

For more information on conflict resolution go to wallyhauck.com