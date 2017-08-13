Runners participate in in Bristol Half Marathon and 10K

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — What has been described as one of the most scenic and challenging races in the tri-state area took place on Sunday.

The 5th annual Bristol Half Marathon and 5K was held Sunday morning.

The event benefits Fisher House Connecticut which builds and maintains long-term housing for families of seriously injured soldiers near military and VA hospitals around the country.

Nationwide, there have been more than 50 houses built.

Nancy Briggar joined News 8 on Sunday morning to talk about the marathon the great cause it supports.