Several vigils planned in Connecticut after violent rally

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP/WTNH) — Several vigils are planned in Connecticut following violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, during a white supremacist rally.

Three people were killed Saturday and dozens were injured as white nationalists protested the city’s decision to remove a Confederate monument. A car rammed into a crowd of protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer, and a state police helicopter crashed into the woods, leaving two troopers onboard dead.

Vigils in support of the victims are scheduled for noon Sunday in West Hartford, 4 p.m. in Willimantic, 6 p.m. in Bridgeport, 6 p.m. in New Haven and 6:30 p.m. in Danbury.

Connecticut leaders have condemned the violence at Saturday’s rally. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he is “disgusted by the violence incited and perpetrated in Charlottesville.”

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal sent out a series of tweets condemning the incident and called on leaders to condemn the attack, saying,

Failing to condemn hate groups & blaming “all sides” is reprehensible moral cowardice. We call for courageous leadership. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) August 13, 2017

